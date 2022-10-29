Not Available

Destination: Infestation

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Johnson Production Group

While on a flight home from Colombia, the plane that Dr. Carrie Ross and her daughter are on is attacked by bullet ants whose sting is the most painful and deadliest on the planet. Joining forces with air marshal Ethan Hart, Dr. Ross, an entomologist, tries desperately to save the flight from disaster. In the end, their struggle brings them closer together and offers the couple hope for the future.

Cast

Jessalyn GilsigDr. Carrie Ross
Antonio Sabato Jr.Ethan Hart
Serge HoudeCaptain McReady
Karen HolnessKayla Johnson
Matt BellefleurKen
Matthew HarrisonDean Phillips

