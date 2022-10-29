Destination: Infestation

While on a flight home from Colombia, the plane that Dr. Carrie Ross and her daughter are on is attacked by bullet ants whose sting is the most painful and deadliest on the planet. Joining forces with air marshal Ethan Hart, Dr. Ross, an entomologist, tries desperately to save the flight from disaster. In the end, their struggle brings them closer together and offers the couple hope for the future.
|Jessalyn Gilsig
|Dr. Carrie Ross
|Antonio Sabato Jr.
|Ethan Hart
|Serge Houde
|Captain McReady
|Karen Holness
|Kayla Johnson
|Matt Bellefleur
|Ken
|Matthew Harrison
|Dean Phillips
