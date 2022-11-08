1983

Det våras för Hamlet

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 15th, 1983

Studio

Brooksfilms

A bad Polish actor is just trying to make a living when Poland is invaded by the Germans in World War II. His wife has the habit of entertaining young polish officers while he's on stage, which is also a source of depression to him. When one of her officers comes back on a Secret Mission, the actor takes charge and comes up with a plan for them to escape. remake of Ernst Lubitsch's 1942 black comedy with the same name.

Cast

Anne BancroftAnna Bronski
Tim MathesonLt. Andre Sobinski
Charles DurningCol. Erhardt
Christopher LloydCapt. Schultz
José FerrerProf. Siletski
Henry BrandonNazi Officer

