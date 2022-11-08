Det våras för Hamlet

A bad Polish actor is just trying to make a living when Poland is invaded by the Germans in World War II. His wife has the habit of entertaining young polish officers while he's on stage, which is also a source of depression to him. When one of her officers comes back on a Secret Mission, the actor takes charge and comes up with a plan for them to escape. remake of Ernst Lubitsch's 1942 black comedy with the same name.
|Anne Bancroft
|Anna Bronski
|Tim Matheson
|Lt. Andre Sobinski
|Charles Durning
|Col. Erhardt
|Christopher Lloyd
|Capt. Schultz
|José Ferrer
|Prof. Siletski
|Henry Brandon
|Nazi Officer
