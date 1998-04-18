Detective Conan: The Fourteenth Target

Ran has a nightmare about her mother dying, but starts to remember what really happened involving herself, her mother, and her father from 10 years ago. Meanwhile, people are being injured by a certain culprit. Conan soon realizes that these people all have some kind of relation to Mouri, and that they all had a number in their name corresponding to a playing card and were being targeted in order,
|Kappei Yamaguchi
|Shin'ichi Kudō (voice)
|Akira Kamiya
|Kogorou Mouri (voice)
|Wakana Yamazaki
|Ran Mouri (voice)
|Chafurin
|Inspector Megure (voice)
|Naoko Matsui
|Sonoko Suzuki (voice)
|Gara Takashima
|Eri Kisaki (voice)
