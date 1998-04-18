1998

Detective Conan: The Fourteenth Target

  • Crime
  • Thriller
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 18th, 1998

Studio

Not Available

Ran has a nightmare about her mother dying, but starts to remember what really happened involving herself, her mother, and her father from 10 years ago. Meanwhile, people are being injured by a certain culprit. Conan soon realizes that these people all have some kind of relation to Mouri, and that they all had a number in their name corresponding to a playing card and were being targeted in order,

Cast

Kappei YamaguchiShin'ichi Kudō (voice)
Akira KamiyaKogorou Mouri (voice)
Wakana YamazakiRan Mouri (voice)
ChafurinInspector Megure (voice)
Naoko MatsuiSonoko Suzuki (voice)
Gara TakashimaEri Kisaki (voice)

