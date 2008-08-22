2008

Detroit Metal City

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 22nd, 2008

Studio

Not Available

Soichi Negishi moved to Tokyo to chase his dream of becoming a musician playing stylish, Swedish-style pop. Instead, he finds himself leading the death metal band Detroit Metal City, or DMC, as the costumed and grotesquely made-up "demon emperor" Johannes Krauser II. Although he hates the role and the things he has to do as a member of the band, he has a definite talent for it.

Cast

Rosa KatôYuri Aikawa
Yasuko MatsuyukiManager
細田 善彦Masayuki Wada / Alexander Jagi
Kazuma SuzukiHidetaka Asato
Ryo KatoToshihiko Negishi
MinamiNia

View Full Cast >

Images