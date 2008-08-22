Soichi Negishi moved to Tokyo to chase his dream of becoming a musician playing stylish, Swedish-style pop. Instead, he finds himself leading the death metal band Detroit Metal City, or DMC, as the costumed and grotesquely made-up "demon emperor" Johannes Krauser II. Although he hates the role and the things he has to do as a member of the band, he has a definite talent for it.
|Rosa Katô
|Yuri Aikawa
|Yasuko Matsuyuki
|Manager
|細田 善彦
|Masayuki Wada / Alexander Jagi
|Kazuma Suzuki
|Hidetaka Asato
|Ryo Kato
|Toshihiko Negishi
|Minami
|Nia
