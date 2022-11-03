Devil Got My Woman: Blues At Newport 1966

Not Available

Includes "Devil Got My Woman," "I'm So Glad," "Worried Blues," "Keep Your Lamp Trimmed and Burning" and more. Features Bukka White, Son House, Howlin' Wolf and more! The Newport Folk Festival has long been known for its contribution to spreading the gospel of traditional American song. This 1966 performance from the festival was manufactured by celebrated archivist Alan Lomax. He created a juke joint atmosphere complete with flowing liquor and this film documents all the action. The juke joint setting may add considerable flavor, but even without the theatrics the footage of the blues legends stands on its own. Prime performances are delivered by Son House, Bukka White, Howlin' Wolf, Reverend Pearly Brown, and Skip James. Between songs the Wolf taunts Bukka and as the music plays the audience dances at a fever pitch.