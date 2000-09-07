Devil In The Flesh 2

Psychopath Debbie Strand escapes from a mental institution for the criminally insane and takes the identity of a co-ed she meets and dies out of fear of Debbie and sets herself up on a college campus where she once again begins killing students and faculty who get in the way with her obsession with her former high school teacher Sam Deckner now teaching at the college.
|Jsu Garcia
|Sam Deckner
|Katherine Kendall
|Carla Briggs
|Jeanette Brox
|Laney
|Todd Robert Anderson
|Deputy Toby Taylor
|Bill Gratton
|Sheriff Bill Taylor
|Sarah Lancaster
|Tracy Carley
