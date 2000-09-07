2000

Devil In The Flesh 2

  • Horror

Release Date

September 7th, 2000

Psychopath Debbie Strand escapes from a mental institution for the criminally insane and takes the identity of a co-ed she meets and dies out of fear of Debbie and sets herself up on a college campus where she once again begins killing students and faculty who get in the way with her obsession with her former high school teacher Sam Deckner now teaching at the college.

Cast

Jsu GarciaSam Deckner
Katherine KendallCarla Briggs
Jeanette BroxLaney
Todd Robert AndersonDeputy Toby Taylor
Bill GrattonSheriff Bill Taylor
Sarah LancasterTracy Carley

