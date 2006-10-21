Quinn Taylor and his friend Nick are on their way back from Mexico with a load of Spanish Fly to sell in the States. They stop at a gentlemen's club called The Devil's Den and decide to test out their product on the unsuspecting women there. Only, these women aren't really human, and the two men find themselves in a very fatal position. Also tossed in are a female-assassin on the hunt for Quinn, a monster hunter!
|Devon Sawa
|Quinn
|Ken Foree
|Leonard
|Steven Schub
|Nick
|Dawn Olivieri
|Jezebel
|Kelly Hu
|Caitlin
