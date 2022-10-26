Devilish Education

Gosia is a beautiful and innocent young maid on the catholic countryside tending the cattle. One summer day she is having a bath in the river naked as god created her. On the next day a stranger appears painting and painting all day long. As they talk the black dressed suddenly shows her a picture showing her naked in the river. At first she is very ashamed, but then she begins to forget her shyness.
|Marek Kondrat
|Devil
|Anna Dymna
|Mother
|Stanisław Brudny
|Priest
|Adam Ferency
|Doctor
|Renata Dancewicz
|Gosia
