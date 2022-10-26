Not Available

Devilish Education

  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Gosia is a beautiful and innocent young maid on the catholic countryside tending the cattle. One summer day she is having a bath in the river naked as god created her. On the next day a stranger appears painting and painting all day long. As they talk the black dressed suddenly shows her a picture showing her naked in the river. At first she is very ashamed, but then she begins to forget her shyness.

Cast

Marek KondratDevil
Anna DymnaMother
Stanisław BrudnyPriest
Adam FerencyDoctor
Renata DancewiczGosia

