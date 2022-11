Not Available

Dharmathin Thalaivan is a 1988 Tamil-language Indian feature film directed by SP. Muthuraman, starring Rajnikanth, Prabhu Ganesan, Charlie, Nassar, Captain Raju, Kushboo, Suhasini and Vijayachanddrika. The film is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Randhir Kapoor starrer Kasme Vaade.