Di Larang Masuk

Lost on a trek high up in the foggy hills, Fatia, Badrul, Juli and Ronnie chance upon an abandoned bungalow where they seek shelter for the night. Within the shadows of their mysterious surroundings, they discover millions in loot, seemingly left behind in filthy duffel bags for no good reasons. That was not all they would uncover – for two rotting corpses and a loaded gun were next to be found. Already sickly, Fatia experiences strange recollections and trauma in the form of a strange young girl and as well, that of a sinister presence – all clues that point towards an evil that occurred within this dilapidated structure some time ago. Things take a turn for the worse when the gun goes missing, their friendship self-destructs and Fatia’s haunting escalate to a point where she teeters on the brink of sanity.