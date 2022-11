Not Available

Ming a marriage consultant who runs into the charming but blind Yeuk through a little help of a guardian angel. The wheel of fortune is set in motion after the lonesome Ming discovers that he is blind one day. Nobody else than Yeuk who is used to make her way through the labyrinth of the metropolis without relying on the power of sight every day becomes Ming's loyal helper. Will Ming's gift of seeing ever return and if so, will he stay together with Yeuk?