Not Available

A group of six yuppies goes to Lantau for a fun holiday, and the result is anything but. The Chinese title—"The Evil Curse of the Burning Charcoal"—is more descriptive than the international title. The picture opens with a young lady's suicide by inhaling the carbon monoxide fumes of her charcoal burner and making big headlines in the tabloid press. The holiday-goers gossip about the news, little realizing that they are in danger of suffering the same fate.