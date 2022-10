Not Available

Diana Krall in Concert: Doing All Right Song Listing: Let's fall in love / The look of love / Band introduction / 'Deed I do / I'll string along with you / Exactly like you / A case of you / Devil may care / I was doing all right / I don't know enough about you. Diana Krall: Vocals/Piano / Anthony Wilson: Guitar / Robert Hurst: Bass / Jeffrey Hamilton: Drums Recorded at the Jazzaldia Festival, San Sebastian, Spain. July 24, 2008.