Diary of a Big Man

A two-timing bigamist finds himself concocting scheme after scheme with his best friend, Chi Hung, to prevent either of his wives from discovering his bigamy. The unwanted intervention of a police officer as well as a series of unfortunate events lead to the wives discovery of the whole plot. They team up with Chi Hung's exasperated fiancée, Ka Lai, to exact revenge upon the two men.
|Joey Wong
|Joey
|Sally Yeh
|Sally
|Waise Lee
|Chi Hung
|Carrie Ng
|Ka Lai
|Kent Cheng
|Police Inspector
|Shing Fui-On
|Darkie
View Full Cast >