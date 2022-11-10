Not Available

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lions Gate Films

Charles McCarter and his wife Helen are about to celebrate their 18th-wedding anniversary when Helen comes home to find her clothes packed up in a U-Haul van parked in the driveway. Charles is divorcing Her. Helen moves in with her grandmother Madea, an old woman who doesn't take any lip from anyone. Madea helps Helen through these tough times by showing her what is really important in life.

Cast

Kimberly EliseHelen
Steve HarrisCharles
Tyler PerryMadea / Brian / Joe
Shemar MooreOrlando
Vickie EngChristina
Lauren Leah MitchellDoctor

