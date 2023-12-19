Not Available

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging a snowplow while making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg worries he won’t get the new video game console he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, he gets snowed in with his family, including his grumpy older brother Rodrick and annoying younger brother Manny.

Cast

Wesley KimmelGreg Heffley (voice)
Erica CerraSusan Heffley (voice)
Hunter DillonRodrick Heffley (voice)

Images