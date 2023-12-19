Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging a snowplow while making a snowman with best friend Rowley Jefferson, Greg worries he won’t get the new video game console he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, he gets snowed in with his family, including his grumpy older brother Rodrick and annoying younger brother Manny.
|Wesley Kimmel
|Greg Heffley (voice)
|Erica Cerra
|Susan Heffley (voice)
|Hunter Dillon
|Rodrick Heffley (voice)
View Full Cast >