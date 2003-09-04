Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

TV child star of the '70s, Dickie Roberts is now 35 and parking cars. Craving to regain the spotlight, he auditions for a role of a normal guy, but the director quickly sees he is anything but normal. Desperate to win the part, Dickie hires a family to help him replay his childhood and assume the identity of an average, everyday kid.
|Mary McCormack
|Grace Finney
|Craig Bierko
|George Finney
|Scott Terra
|Sam Finney
|Jenna Boyd
|Sally Finney
|John Farley
|Referee
|Bobby Slayton
|Commentator
View Full Cast >