1968

Did You Hear the One About the Traveling Saleslady?

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    July 13th, 1968

    Studio

    Not Available

    Agatha Knabenshu arrives in a small town in Missouri to sell player pianos to the locals. She's fired after her disastrous sales attempts nearly destroy the town. The stranded saleslady becomes friendly with an equally bumbling inventor and moves in with his family. The two then try to sell his automatic milking machine, but things turn sour when their demonstration causes a stampede.

    Cast

    		Phyllis DillerAgatha Knabenshu
    		Bob DenverBertram Webb
    		Joe FlynnHubert Shelton
    		Eileen WessonJeanine Morse
    		Jeanette NolanMa Webb
    		Paul ReedPa Webb

