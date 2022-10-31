30-something Alexandrine – known as Didine to her friends – is someone who can’t help acting on impulse. When she finds a teddy bear left behind whilst visiting her friend in hospital, she has to return it to its owner, an old woman who is dependent on the care provided by a charitable organisation. Before she knows it, Didine has made several new friends and discovered a new love in her life...
|Géraldine Pailhas
|Alexandrine Langlois, dite Didine
|Christopher Thompson
|Nicolas
|Julie Ferrier
|Muriel
|Benjamin Biolay
|François
|Edith Scob
|Madame Mirepoix
|Élodie Bollée
|Sabrina
