Not Available

Didine

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

30-something Alexandrine – known as Didine to her friends – is someone who can’t help acting on impulse. When she finds a teddy bear left behind whilst visiting her friend in hospital, she has to return it to its owner, an old woman who is dependent on the care provided by a charitable organisation. Before she knows it, Didine has made several new friends and discovered a new love in her life...

Cast

Géraldine PailhasAlexandrine Langlois, dite Didine
Christopher ThompsonNicolas
Julie FerrierMuriel
Benjamin BiolayFrançois
Edith ScobMadame Mirepoix
Élodie BolléeSabrina

View Full Cast >

Images