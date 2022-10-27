Die Feuerzangenbowle from Director Helmut Weiss is based on the novel by the same name from Heinrich Spoerl and Hans Reimann that has turned into a cult German film. The film tells the story of a writer Johannes Pfeiffer who goes undercover as a student in a high school after his friends told him that he missed out on a great life experience since he was home schooled.
|Karin Himboldt
|Eva Knauer
|Hilde Sessak
|Marion
|Erich Ponto
|Professor Crey, genannt Schnauz
|Paul Henckels
|Professor Bömmel
|Hans Leibelt
|Gymnasialdirektor Knauer, genannt Zeus
|Lutz Götz
|Oberlehrer Dr. Brett
View Full Cast >