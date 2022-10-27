Not Available

Die Feuerzangenbowle

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Deutsche Filmvertriebs GmbH

Die Feuerzangenbowle from Director Helmut Weiss is based on the novel by the same name from Heinrich Spoerl and Hans Reimann that has turned into a cult German film. The film tells the story of a writer Johannes Pfeiffer who goes undercover as a student in a high school after his friends told him that he missed out on a great life experience since he was home schooled.

Cast

Karin HimboldtEva Knauer
Hilde SessakMarion
Erich PontoProfessor Crey, genannt Schnauz
Paul HenckelsProfessor Bömmel
Hans LeibeltGymnasialdirektor Knauer, genannt Zeus
Lutz GötzOberlehrer Dr. Brett

