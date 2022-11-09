1988

Die Hard

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 14th, 1988

Studio

Gordon Company

NYPD cop John McClane's plan to reconcile with his estranged wife, Holly, is thrown for a serious loop when minutes after he arrives at her office, the entire building is overtaken by a group of pitiless terrorists. With little help from the LAPD, wisecracking McClane sets out to single-handedly rescue the hostages and bring the bad guys down.

Cast

Bruce WillisJohn McClane
Alan RickmanHans Gruber
Reginald VelJohnsonSgt. Al Powell
Bonnie BedeliaHolly Gennero McClane
Alexander GodunovKarl
Paul GleasonDeputy Police Chief Dwayne T. Robinson

View Full Cast >

Images