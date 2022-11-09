NYPD cop John McClane's plan to reconcile with his estranged wife, Holly, is thrown for a serious loop when minutes after he arrives at her office, the entire building is overtaken by a group of pitiless terrorists. With little help from the LAPD, wisecracking McClane sets out to single-handedly rescue the hostages and bring the bad guys down.
|Bruce Willis
|John McClane
|Alan Rickman
|Hans Gruber
|Reginald VelJohnson
|Sgt. Al Powell
|Bonnie Bedelia
|Holly Gennero McClane
|Alexander Godunov
|Karl
|Paul Gleason
|Deputy Police Chief Dwayne T. Robinson
