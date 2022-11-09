Not Available

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinergi Pictures Entertainment

New York detective John McClane is back and kicking bad-guy butt in the third installment of this action-packed series, which finds him teaming with civilian Zeus Carver to prevent the loss of innocent lives. McClane thought he'd seen it all, until a genius named Simon engages McClane, his new "partner" -- and his beloved city -- in a deadly game that demands their concentration.

Cast

Bruce WillisJohn McClane
Jeremy IronsSimon Peter Gruber
Samuel L. JacksonZeus Carver
Graham GreeneJoe Lambert
Colleen CampConnie Kowalski
Larry BryggmanChief Cobb

