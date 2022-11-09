Die Hard: With a Vengeance

New York detective John McClane is back and kicking bad-guy butt in the third installment of this action-packed series, which finds him teaming with civilian Zeus Carver to prevent the loss of innocent lives. McClane thought he'd seen it all, until a genius named Simon engages McClane, his new "partner" -- and his beloved city -- in a deadly game that demands their concentration.
|Bruce Willis
|John McClane
|Jeremy Irons
|Simon Peter Gruber
|Samuel L. Jackson
|Zeus Carver
|Graham Greene
|Joe Lambert
|Colleen Camp
|Connie Kowalski
|Larry Bryggman
|Chief Cobb
View Full Cast >