Die Kreutzersonate

La Sonata à Kreutzer is a 16mm film based on a Tolstoy story and was written and directed by Eric Rohmer and produced by Jean-Luc Godard. The film follows a man (Rohmer) whose wife starts to fall for a another man (Jean-Claude Brialy). The film is a great look into the Nouvelle Vague in 1956, with Godard in a supporting role and a scene shot in the offices of Cahiers du cinema, with cameos by Claude Chabrol, Francois Truffaut, and Andre Bazin. It was in reference to this film when Truffaut called Rohmer the master of 16mm.