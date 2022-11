Not Available

Die Liebeswüste's story centers around a director’s ruined film – most of which was inadvertently destroyed at the lab. It is a wild mosaic of startling imagery including a safe-sex foot fucking scene with toes in a condom, a woman flasher, and a woman voyeur in a wheelchair who comments on the street life near a public toilet. Desert of Love is a challenging, highly original work from one of Germany’s most exciting gay talents.