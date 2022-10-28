1965

Die, Monster, Die!

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 26th, 1965

Studio

American International Pictures

A young man visits his fiancé's estate to discover that her wheelchair-bound scientist father has discovered a meteorite that emits mutating radiation rays that have turned the plants in his greenhouse to giants. When his own wife falls victim to this mysterious power, the old man takes it upon himself to destroy the glowing object with disastrous results.

Cast

Nick AdamsStephen Reinhart
Freda JacksonLetitia Witley
Suzan FarmerSusan Witley
Terence De MarneyMerwyn
Patrick MageeDr. Henderson
Paul FarrellJason

