Die, Monster, Die!

A young man visits his fiancé's estate to discover that her wheelchair-bound scientist father has discovered a meteorite that emits mutating radiation rays that have turned the plants in his greenhouse to giants. When his own wife falls victim to this mysterious power, the old man takes it upon himself to destroy the glowing object with disastrous results.
|Nick Adams
|Stephen Reinhart
|Freda Jackson
|Letitia Witley
|Suzan Farmer
|Susan Witley
|Terence De Marney
|Merwyn
|Patrick Magee
|Dr. Henderson
|Paul Farrell
|Jason
