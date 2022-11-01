Not Available

Die Rosenkönigin

  • Romance
  • Family
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ORF

The Weidemann have a perfume factory but the business goes bad and blindly trust Marie, a young woman with a gift for the fragrances, to launch a new essence that will save the company. But Marie falls in love with Bernard, the heir of the family that owns the bank continually denied that the appropriations to the Weidemann.

Cast

Maximilian SchellKarl Friedrich Weidemann
Mirjam WeichselbraunMarie Gruber
Erol SanderBernhard Reichenberg
Gaby DohmKatja Reichenberg
Rebecca ImmanuelMercedes Weidemann
Peter WeckOtto Reder

Images