Die Rosenkönigin

The Weidemann have a perfume factory but the business goes bad and blindly trust Marie, a young woman with a gift for the fragrances, to launch a new essence that will save the company. But Marie falls in love with Bernard, the heir of the family that owns the bank continually denied that the appropriations to the Weidemann.
|Maximilian Schell
|Karl Friedrich Weidemann
|Mirjam Weichselbraun
|Marie Gruber
|Erol Sander
|Bernhard Reichenberg
|Gaby Dohm
|Katja Reichenberg
|Rebecca Immanuel
|Mercedes Weidemann
|Peter Weck
|Otto Reder
