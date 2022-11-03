Die Sieger

Simon, the leader of a police special unit, becomes caught up in a complex scheme involving bribery and money-laundering, as well as an affair with the beautiful wife of a government official investigating organized crime and political corruption. After the official is kidnapped, the chase leads to a dramatic conclusion high in the Bavarian Alps.
|Katja Flint
|Melba Dessaul
|Heinz Hoenig
|Bernd Helmer
|Heinrich Schafmeister
|Gerd Falck
|Hannes Jaenicke
|Heinz Schaefer
|Michael Breitsprecher
|Mannheimer
|Thomas Schücke
|Holger Dessaul
