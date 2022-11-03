Not Available

Die Sieger

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

ZDF

Simon, the leader of a police special unit, becomes caught up in a complex scheme involving bribery and money-laundering, as well as an affair with the beautiful wife of a government official investigating organized crime and political corruption. After the official is kidnapped, the chase leads to a dramatic conclusion high in the Bavarian Alps.

Cast

Katja FlintMelba Dessaul
Heinz HoenigBernd Helmer
Heinrich SchafmeisterGerd Falck
Hannes JaenickeHeinz Schaefer
Michael BreitsprecherMannheimer
Thomas SchückeHolger Dessaul

View Full Cast >

Images