Twenty years following his exodus from Europe, a young, Jewish Holocaust survivor comes face to face with the Nazi responsible for his family's death. After kidnapping and dragging him out to the desert, the young man drops a shovel in front the old man and orders him to dig his own grave. An exploration of morality, killing and the consequence of battling monsters, Dig's climactic ending will make you question the idea of right versus wrong. Based on a short play by J.D. Smith.