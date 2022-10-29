Not Available

Diggers

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Diggers is a coming-of-age story directed by Katherine Dieckmann. It portrays four working-class friends who grow up in The Hamptons, on the South Shore of Long Island, New York, as clam diggers in 1976. Their fathers were clam diggers as well as their grandfathers before them. They must cope with and learn to face the changing times in both their personal lives and their neighborhood.

Cast

Paul RuddHunt
Ken MarinoLozo
Ron EldardJack
Josh HamiltonCons
Maura TierneyGina
Sarah PaulsonJulie

