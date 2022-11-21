Dil Diya Dard Liya

Not Available

A kind-hearted, widowed landlord, Thakur, lives a wealthy lifestyle with his son, Ramesh; daughter, Roopa; and an adopted child, Shankar. Ramesh hates Shankar and often abuses him. Years pass by, Thakur has passed away, and all three children have grown up. While Ramesh visits a stunningly attractive Courtesan, Tara, drinks alcohol, and continues to abuse and mercilessly beat Shankar, who bears this in silence as he and Roopa are in love with each other. When Ramesh finds out that Roopa wants to wed Shankar, he has him severely beaten and thrown off a cliff. He then arranges Roopa's marriage with another wealthy man, Satish, while he continues to romance Tara and even signs over his entire estate and home to her name.