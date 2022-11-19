Dil Ka Kya Kasoor

Not Available

Shalini Saxena lives a wealthy life-style with her brother Rajesh. She attends college and writes a few poems under the name Seema as part time activity, she meets her fellow collegian an orphan called Arun Kumar who sings for important occasions usually following the words of her poem. Shalini loves Arun wholeheartedly but is unable to express her feelings to him and thus she secretly helps Arun to not only become a popular singer but also rich. And then Arun gets married to the college principal daughter Meena; this breaks Shalini's heart and to make matters worse she is diagnosed with throat cancer and does not have any longer to live.