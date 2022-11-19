DILATED PEOPLES - The Release Party

Not Available

The Release Party is a DVD documentary looking back at the trials and tribulations of Dilated Peoples, an underground rap sensation that languished on a major label for several years despite showing so much promise as an independent act that they had their pick of major-label offers from which to choose. In a way, the film is a celebration of Dilated Peoples' long-awaited return to the underground circa 2007, the title referencing the group's release from their contract with Capitol Records. Anyone who is a fan of the group -- or simply a fan of hip-hop, for that matter -- will find much to appreciate here. The film is directed by Jason Goldwatch, a longtime friend of the group who interweaves home-video footage with