Dim Sum Funeral

An Irish funeral has a wake. A Jewish funeral has sitting shiva. A traditional Chinese funeral is something else entirely. Thats what the estranged siblings of the Chinese-American Xiao family must undergo upon news of their mothers death. The one brother and three sisters dont get along, however they share one thing: hatred for their domineering and manipulative mother, the Dragon Lady."
|Steph Song
|Meimei
|Talia Shire
|Viola Gruber
|Julia Nickson
|Elizabeth
|Lisa Lu
|Mrs. Xiao
|Bai Ling
|DeeDee
|Russell Wong
|Alexander
