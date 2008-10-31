2008

Dim Sum Funeral

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Release Date

October 31st, 2008

Studio

Dim Sum Productions

An Irish funeral has a wake. A Jewish funeral has sitting shiva. A traditional Chinese funeral is something else entirely. Thats what the estranged siblings of the Chinese-American Xiao family must undergo upon news of their mothers death. The one brother and three sisters dont get along, however they share one thing: hatred for their domineering and manipulative mother, the Dragon Lady."

Cast

Steph SongMeimei
Talia ShireViola Gruber
Julia NicksonElizabeth
Lisa LuMrs. Xiao
Bai LingDeeDee
Russell WongAlexander

