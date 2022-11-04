Dinky Doodle in Egypt

Not Available

The artist, Walter Lantz, goes to a masquerade ball and Dinky and his dog take a nap. Dinky dreams he is a cartoon character in Egypt where he falls in love with a princess. He goes to her father to ask for her hand but the old mummy playing poker with the father claims the girl, but the pharaoh degrees it must be settle by a chariot race. Dinky has trouble with his chariot-horse as it has a wooden leg, and insists on chewing on the old mummy in the other chariot, making the wrapping unfold and disclosing an old man with long whiskers. Dinky wins the race just as the artist returns and wakes him from his nap.