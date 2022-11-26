Dir En Grey - Tour 16-17 From Depression To [Mode Of The Marrow Of A Bone]

Not Available

It has just been announced that the live footage for “TOUR16-17 FROM DEPRESSION TO ________ [mode of UROBOROS]”, focused on DIR EN GREY’s 7th ALBUM 『UROBOROS』 (Nov. 12th, 2008), and “TOUR16-17 FROM DEPRESSION TO ________ [mode of THE MARROW OF A BONE]”, focused on the 6th ALBUM 『THE MARROW OF A BONE』 (Feb. 7th, 2007) will be released in September 2017 as Official Fan Club 「a knot」LIMITED LIVE Blu-ray & DVD. [mode of UROBOROS] Blu-ray & DVD will feature the final show for the tour, held at Tokyo International Forum Hall A on Feb. 10th (Fri.), 2017, as well an additional footage of the performance of 「GLASS SKIN」, from the show held at Nanba Hatch (Osaka) on Jan. 25, 2017. The [mode of THE MARROW OF A BONE] Blu-ray & DVD will feature the show held at Zepp Nagoya on Apr. 18th (Tue.), 2017.