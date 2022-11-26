Dir En Grey - Tour 16-17 From Depression To [Mode Of Vulgar]

Not Available

The live tour series “TOUR16-17 FROM DEPRESSION TO ________ ”, announced on February 6th (Sat) 2016 during the “ARCHE” NIPPON BUDOKAN LIVE, started on June of the same year. It has now been announced that the live footages of the first 3 tours of this series, [mode of Vulgar] (Jun.～Jul.), [mode of DUM SPIRO SPERO] (Sep.～Oct.) and [mode of KISOU] (Nov.), will be released simultaneously in March 2017, as the 1st round of DIR EN GREY Official Fan Club 「a knot」 Limited Items＜“TOUR16-17 FROM DEPRESSION TO ________ ” Series＞. The“TOUR16-17 FROM DEPRESSION TO ________ ” series brings DIR EN GREY’s gratitude to their fans, but it is also a tour series that laid the basis for the band’s future, now that the chapter of the 9th ALBUM 『ARCHE』(2014/12/10 Release) ended with the NIPPON BUDOKAN 2 DAYS show.