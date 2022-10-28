Dire Straits - On the Night

Music from Dire Straits, recorded live in concert in 1991. Tracks include: "Calling Elvis", "Walk Of Life", "Heavy Fuel", "Romeo And Juliet", "Private Investigations", "Your Latest Trick", "On Every Street", "You And Your Friend", "Money For Nothing", "The Bug", "Solid Rock", "Local Hero", "Wild Theme" and "Brothers In Arms".
|John Illsley
|Himself - Bass, Vocals, Guitar
|Guy Fletcher
|Himself - Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals
|Alan Clark
|Himself - Keyboards
|Chris White
|Himself - Saxophone, Trumpet, Vocals
|Danny Cummings
|Himself - Drums, Percution
|Phil Palmer
|Himself - Slide Guitar
