Not Available

Dire Straits - On the Night

  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Music from Dire Straits, recorded live in concert in 1991. Tracks include: "Calling Elvis", "Walk Of Life", "Heavy Fuel", "Romeo And Juliet", "Private Investigations", "Your Latest Trick", "On Every Street", "You And Your Friend", "Money For Nothing", "The Bug", "Solid Rock", "Local Hero", "Wild Theme" and "Brothers In Arms".

Cast

John IllsleyHimself - Bass, Vocals, Guitar
Guy FletcherHimself - Keyboards, Guitar, Vocals
Alan ClarkHimself - Keyboards
Chris WhiteHimself - Saxophone, Trumpet, Vocals
Danny CummingsHimself - Drums, Percution
Phil PalmerHimself - Slide Guitar

View Full Cast >

Images