Dirty Dancing

Spending the summer at a Catskills resort with her family, Frances "Baby" Houseman falls in love with the camp's dance instructor, Johnny Castle, and nothing is ever the same for anyone in the Houseman family. Not only are the memorable songs from the original movie included, but there are additional songs from the era that will be featured, showcasing double the number of musical performances by the stellar cast.
|Colt Prattes
|Johnny Castle
|Sarah Hyland
|Lisa Houseman
|Debra Messing
|Marjorie Houseman
|Bruce Greenwood
|Dr. Jake Houseman
|Katey Sagal
|Vivian Pressman
|Nicole Scherzinger
|Penny Rivera
