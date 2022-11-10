Dirty Dancing

Expecting the usual tedium that accompanies a summer in the Catskills with her family, 17-year-old Frances "Baby" Houseman is surprised to find herself stepping into the shoes of a professional hoofer -- and unexpectedly falling in love. The object of her affection? The resort's free-spirited dance instructor.
|Patrick Swayze
|Johnny Castle
|Jerry Orbach
|Dr. Jake Houseman
|Cynthia Rhodes
|Penny Johnson
|Jack Weston
|Max Kellerman
|Jane Brucker
|Lisa Houseman
|Kelly Bishop
|Marjorie Houseman
