Dirty Dancing

  • Drama
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Great American Films Limited Partnership

Expecting the usual tedium that accompanies a summer in the Catskills with her family, 17-year-old Frances "Baby" Houseman is surprised to find herself stepping into the shoes of a professional hoofer -- and unexpectedly falling in love. The object of her affection? The resort's free-spirited dance instructor.

Cast

Patrick SwayzeJohnny Castle
Jerry OrbachDr. Jake Houseman
Cynthia RhodesPenny Johnson
Jack WestonMax Kellerman
Jane BruckerLisa Houseman
Kelly BishopMarjorie Houseman

