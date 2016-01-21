2016

Dirty Grandpa

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 21st, 2016

Studio

Covert Media

Jason Kelly is one week away from marrying his boss's uber-controlling daughter, putting him on the fast track for a partnership at the law firm. However, when the straight-laced Jason is tricked into driving his foul-mouthed grandfather, Dick, to Daytona for spring break, his pending nuptials are suddenly in jeopardy. Between riotous frat parties, bar fights, and an epic night of karaoke, Dick is on a quest to live his life to the fullest and bring Jason along for the ride.

Cast

Zac EfronJason Kelly
Robert De NiroDick Kelly
Julianne HoughMeredith Goldstein
Aubrey PlazaLenore
Dermot MulroneyDavid Kelly
Zoey DeutchShadia

View Full Cast >

Images

27 More Images