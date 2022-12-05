Dirty Handz 2 - Back On Tracks

Not Available

Released in 2001 , this suite brings together more crews: 13ers, 156, BASF, CLM (Controle Le Metro), FMK, GT (Grim Team), MX, SME, Stealing Dealing Killing, TMA (The Unknown Crew) and the Swedish WUFC (Writers United Fuckin 'Crazy) in Stockholm . The action still taking place in Paris , it is considered a classic in the genre of video graffiti thanks to some passages having marked the spirits. Notably the first scene or the SDK and the WUFC paint an RER, or O'Clock (156) An RER wagon with a marker showing great dexterity. In addition to the scenes in the trains depots (RER, subway and SNCF trains), there are many passages on the street including Jonone (156), Seb (FMK) or the Grim Team, performing tags and throw -up. In addition, one discovers the use of the ice peak engraving on the metros permanently. A scene is dedicated to the episode of 1992 when the subway station of the Louvre was entirely tagged and grafted by VEP crew. This event shocked public opinion very strongly.