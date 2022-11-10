Not Available

Dirty Harry

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

When a madman dubbed the "Scorpio Killer" terrorizes San Francisco, hard-boiled cop Harry Callahan -- famous for his take-no-prisoners approach to law enforcement -- is tasked with hunting down the psychopath. Harry eventually collars Scorpio in the process of rescuing a kidnap victim, only to see him walk on technicalities. Now, the maverick detective is determined to nail the maniac himself.

Cast

Clint EastwoodInsp. Harry Callahan
Harry GuardinoLt. Al Bressler
Reni SantoniInsp. Chico Gonzalez
John VernonThe Mayor
Andrew RobinsonScorpio Killer
John LarchChief

Images

