Dirty Harry

When a madman dubbed the "Scorpio Killer" terrorizes San Francisco, hard-boiled cop Harry Callahan -- famous for his take-no-prisoners approach to law enforcement -- is tasked with hunting down the psychopath. Harry eventually collars Scorpio in the process of rescuing a kidnap victim, only to see him walk on technicalities. Now, the maverick detective is determined to nail the maniac himself.
|Clint Eastwood
|Insp. Harry Callahan
|Harry Guardino
|Lt. Al Bressler
|Reni Santoni
|Insp. Chico Gonzalez
|John Vernon
|The Mayor
|Andrew Robinson
|Scorpio Killer
|John Larch
|Chief
