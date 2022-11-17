Dirty Wife

Not Available

A husband named Cha Dae-seong turns into a vegetable after an accident. Yoo Soo-yeon, his wife, takes care of him with all her heart. One day, she meets Baek Goon while hiking on her own. As time passes, Soo-yeon starts leaning towards him... Baek Goon and Soo-yeon have an affair and she even boldly has sex in the room her stationary husband is lying in. The husband cries in his heart as he can't do anything about it. Baek Goon's sex partner, Hee-jin suspects something is going on and follows him to find out everything. Then she starts taking care of Soo-yeon's husband. Dae-seong starts getting better and slowly starts to stir... However, he still pretends to be a vegetable and watches his wife and slowly, he starts getting revenge on his wife and Baek Goon.