In DISASTER MOVIE, the filmmaking team behind the hits "Scary Movie," "Date Movie," "Epic Movie" and "Meet The Spartans" this time puts its unique, inimitable stamp on one of the biggest and most bloated movie genres of all time -- the disaster film.
|Vanessa Lachey
|Amy
|Crista Flanagan
|Juney / Hannah Montana
|Gary 'G. Thang' Johnson
|Calvin
|Ike Barinholtz
|Wolf / Javier Bardem Look-A-Like / Police Officer / Hellboy / Batman / Beowulf / Prince Caspian
|Carmen Electra
|Beautiful Assassin
|Tony Cox
|Indiana Jones
