DVD Overview: Discipline Live 1995 presents the band at its most theatrical. This special edition DVD includes an extra hour of live footage spanning the band’s career from shows in 1988, 1992, 1997, and a rare 1998 performance of the 20-minute song suite Into the Dream. This is from a 1998 show at the Magic Bag in Ferndale, MI; a DVD Extra includes: 01 into the dream