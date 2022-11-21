Discover Bellydance: Basic Dance

Not Available

The Discover Bellydance series teaches you authentic Egyptian Bellydance moves and fully choreographed dance routines. This program introduces the fundamental movements of Bellydancing. You will learn the basic dance moves that will enable you to perform a fully choreographed dance routine. After a satisfying warm-up, you will receive step-by-step instructions from identical twins Veena & Neena, on how to execute the upper and lower body movements associated with Bellydance. The elements are isolated and taught slowly, so you can learn each movement's subtleties. As you become more comfortable with the moves, you can develop speed and expression. Veena & Neena will teach you hip drops and shimmies, undulations, half-turns and wrist circles combined with graceful arm and shoulder moves. Now you are ready to integrate these movements into a fun and exciting choreographed dance routine!