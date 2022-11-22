Discover Bellydance - Beyond Basic Dance

Not Available

The Discover Bellydance series teaches you authentic Egyptian Bellydance moves and fully choreographed dance routines. This program introduces the intermediate movements of bellydancing. You will learn beyond basic moves that will enable you to perform a fully choreographed energetic dance routine. After a satisfying warm-up, you will receive step-by-step instructions from identical twins Veena & Neena, on how to execute the upper and lower body movements associated with bellydance. the elements are isolated and taught slowly, so you can learn each movement's subtleties. As you become more comfortable with the moves, you can develop speed and expression. Veena & Neena will teach you rib circles, hip drop-kicks and shimmies, traveling steps and full turns combined with graceful arm and shoulder moves. Now you are ready to integrate these movements into a fun and exciting choreographed dance routine!