Disney Princess Enchanted Tales: Follow Your Dreams

Your little princess will want to follow her dreams as she tags along on an adventure with two of Disney's most popular princesses in this new animated fairy tale. Aurora, star of the beloved classic Sleeping Beauty, and Jasmine, from the Academy Award-winning film Aladdin, journey to faraway lands and make new discoveries about themselves.
|Susanne Blakeslee
|Narrator (voice)
|Erin Torpey
|Princess Aurora (voice)
|Corey Burton
|King Stefan (voice)
|Barbara Dirickson
|Queen Leah / Flora (voice)
|Jeff Bennett
|The Duke / King Hubert / Arguing Neighbor #1 / Farmer / Painter / Sultan (voice)
|Roger Craig Smith
|Prince Phillip (voice)
View Full Cast >