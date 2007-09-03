2007

Disney Princess Enchanted Tales: Follow Your Dreams

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 3rd, 2007

Studio

Disney Television Animation

Your little princess will want to follow her dreams as she tags along on an adventure with two of Disney's most popular princesses in this new animated fairy tale. Aurora, star of the beloved classic Sleeping Beauty, and Jasmine, from the Academy Award-winning film Aladdin, journey to faraway lands and make new discoveries about themselves.

Cast

Susanne BlakesleeNarrator (voice)
Erin TorpeyPrincess Aurora (voice)
Corey BurtonKing Stefan (voice)
Barbara DiricksonQueen Leah / Flora (voice)
Jeff BennettThe Duke / King Hubert / Arguing Neighbor #1 / Farmer / Painter / Sultan (voice)
Roger Craig SmithPrince Phillip (voice)

