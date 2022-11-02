Disney Princess Sing Along Songs Vol. 2 - Enchanted Tea Party

Not Available

In a beautiful palace garden, under a shining sapphire sky, the most delightful celebration in all the land is about to begin. It's an enchanted royal tea party, and your little princess is the guest of honor! On the wings of music and magic, your child will discover a lovely kingdom of happiness, harmony, and dreams come true. There, she can sing along with all her favorite Disney Princesses as they perform their best-loved songs from Disney's award-winning classics. Plus, she'll be the belle of the ball as she learns wonderful dance moves and sings karaoke-style too! So give your little girl the crown jewels of Disney's musical library, and let the enchantment reign forever and a day.