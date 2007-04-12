Kale is a 17-year-old placed under house arrest after punching his teacher. He is confined to his house, and decides to use his free time spying on his neighbors. Things start to get weird when guests enter the Turner's house and don't come back out. Kale and his friends, Ronnie and Ashley, start to grow more and more interested in what is actually happening within the house of Robert Turner.
|Sarah Roemer
|Ashley Carlson
|Carrie-Anne Moss
|Julie Brecht
|David Morse
|Robert Turner
|Aaron Yoo
|Ronnie
|Jose Pablo Cantillo
|Officer Gutierrez
|Matt Craven
|Daniel Brecht
View Full Cast >