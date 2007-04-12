2007

Disturbia

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 12th, 2007

Studio

Paramount

Kale is a 17-year-old placed under house arrest after punching his teacher. He is confined to his house, and decides to use his free time spying on his neighbors. Things start to get weird when guests enter the Turner's house and don't come back out. Kale and his friends, Ronnie and Ashley, start to grow more and more interested in what is actually happening within the house of Robert Turner.

Cast

Sarah RoemerAshley Carlson
Carrie-Anne MossJulie Brecht
David MorseRobert Turner
Aaron YooRonnie
Jose Pablo CantilloOfficer Gutierrez
Matt CravenDaniel Brecht

Images